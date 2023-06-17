BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS List of new babies and the families at Iberia Medical Center Jun 17, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.IBERIA MEDICAL CENTERSydney (Eugene Francis) Ragusa, son of Samantha Renee Mier and Zachary Paul Ragusa, born June 2, 2023; weight 7 pounds 12 ounces.Annmarie Claire Landry, daughter of Korie Nicole Boudreaux and Ross Michael Landry, born June 5, 2023; weight 6 pounds 5 ounces.Kingston (Jordan Paul) LeBlanc, son of Cassie Renee LeBlanc, born June 6, 2023; weight 6 pounds 6 ounces.John Sillmon IV, son of O’Sheona Sade’ Nora and John Sillmon III, born June 8, 2023; weight 7 pounds 3 ounces. Copy article link Copy article link Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hospitals See more e-editions Today's Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian June 17, 2023 9 hrs ago Most Popular Thanks to Miller, Father’s Day takes on a new meaning Tony’s Tacos Grill Bar & Latin Market bring authentic Hispanic meals to New Iberia A look at the 14 new homes and renovations totalling over $5 million in Iberia Parish All eyes on me: Westgate’s Jaboree Antoine is enjoying football and the spotlight ahead of ‘23 season Gonsoulin Ranch featured on Emeril Lagasse's show “Emeril Cooks” Furthering the faith: Local Priest appointed as new chancellor at Catholic High School DIVORCES Board contests proposed budget ARREST REPORTS Grab & Go gets ribbon cutting