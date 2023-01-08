Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.
IBERIA MEDICAL CENTER
Talia Kate Greene, daughter of Taylor Marie Carter and Aaron Gregory Greene, born Dec. 9, 2022; weight 5 pounds 7 ounces.
Addison Ellise Howard, daughter of Sojlander Sheril Howard, born Dec. 17, 2022; weight 6 pounds 12 ounces.
Zoey Claire Boudreaux, daughter of Melisa Sue Landry and Ricky J. Boudreaux Jr., born Dec. 19, 2022; weight 6 pounds 5 ounces.
Deantra Lamar Armstead Jr., son of Destiny Quindel Guidry and Deantra Lamar Armstead, born Dec. 20, 2022; weight 9 pounds.
Paris Imani Stewart, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dereon Javon Stewart, born Dec. 21, 2022; weight 7 pounds 8 ounces. Mrs. Stewart is the former Quineshia Hill.
A’royele Sue Thompson, daughter of Warrenina W. Thompson, born Dec. 22, 2022; weight 6 pounds 8 ounces.
Raheem Dayshawn Allen, son of Miesha Clarkston Gage and Rasheed D. Allen Sr., born Dec. 22, 2022; weight 8 pounds 11 ounces.
Kaemir Joseph Provost, son of Kaliesha Karee Parker and Omon Lekezey Provost, born Dec. 22, 2022; weight 7 pounds 5 ounces.
Finley Reese Trimble, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brytton Jacob Trimble, born Dec. 26, 2022; weight 6 pounds 4 ounces. Mrs. Trimble is the former Kimberlee Boudreaux.
Jameson Reid Bourque, son of Destiny Lee Dauphine and Shea Anthony Bourque, born Dec. 27, 2022; weight 7 pounds 6 ounces.
Kaleb Devon Boutte Jr., son of Dae’janae T. Freeman and Kaleb Devon Boutte, born Dec. 28, 2022; weight 7 pounds.
Tabitha Rose Romero, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carrol Paul Romero Jr., born Dec. 29, 2022; weight 8 pounds 9 ounces. Mrs. Romero is the former Sarah Broussard.
Stanley James Butler IV, son of Jaylon Alexis Williams and Stanley James Butler III, born Dec. 29, 2022; weight 6 pounds 14 ounces.
