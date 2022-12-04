BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS Dec 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.IBERIA MEDICAL CENTERNuriah Kaydence James, daughter of Betty Anita James, born Nov. 17, 2022; weight 6 pounds 3 ounces.Lenin Ares De La Cruz, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lenin De La Cruz, born Nov. 19, 2022; weight 6 pounds. Mrs. De La Cruz is the former Brittnie Tucker.Elani Louise James, daughter of Elsie Cambero Mejia and Edward Ray James III, born Nov. 22, 2022; weight 6 pounds 11 ounces.Kacie Amir Moreaux, son of Breanna Lasha’ Moreaux, born Nov. 23, 2022; weight 7 pounds 3 ounces.Jayven Shane Williams, son of Tanesha Angelique Eden and Jacob Shane Williams, born Nov. 25, 2022; weight 6 pounds 5 ounces.Tai’Vlyn (Armonie Unique) Delahoussaye, daughter of Lakesha Marie Gray and Tevin Paul Delahoussaye, born Nov. 26, 2022; weight 5 pounds 12 ounces.Jett Allen Morvant, son of Hannah Elizabeth David and Jordan Allen Morvant, born Nov. 30, 2022; weight 6 pounds 12 ounces. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tevin Paul Delahoussaye Lenin De La Cruz Kacie Amir Moreaux Birth Announcement Jett Allen Morvant Lenin Ares De La Cruz Lakesha Marie Gray See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian December 4, 2022 1 hr ago Most Popular