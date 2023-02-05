Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.
IBERIA MEDICAL CENTER
Amira Amore Sims, twin daughter of Nealasha Oppenheimer and Biatrice Johnl Sims, born Dec. 23, 2022; weight 4 pounds.
Amire Kior Sims, twin son of Nealasha Oppenheimer and Biatrice Johnl Sims, born Dec. 23, 2022; weight 4 pounds 2 ounces.
Sally Ann Labbe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Troy Anthony Labbe Jr., born Jan. 3, 2023; weight 7 pounds 3 ounces. Mrs. Labbe is the former Emily Savoie.
Braylon Kai Smothers, son of Mr. and Mrs. Russel J. Smothers Jr., born Jan. 4, 2023; weight 7 pounds 13 ounces. Mrs. Smothers is the former Brittany Archon.
Tava’Lyn Markel Stokes, daughter of Norteisha Lashay Stokes, born Jan. 5, 2023; weight 5 pounds 7 ounces.
Craig Carrier, son of Janaya Lynette Carrier, born Jan. 5, 2023; weight 7 pounds 6 ounces.
Andre Donnell Gray, son of Andra Dee Johnson and Harold Donnell Gray, born Jan. 5, 2023; weight 6 pounds 14 ounces.
A’Jaylon Cole Leblanc, son of Nicole Danielle Leblanc, born Jan. 9, 2023; weight 8 pounds 6 ounces.
Tariq Tacori Tibbs, son of Tyondria Marie Tibbs, born Jan. 10, 2023; weight 6 pounds 15 ounces.
Jasayia Nicole Vallere, daughter of Tenisha Marissa Hall and Kerbert Paul Vallere, born Jan. 11, 2023; weight 9 pounds.
Demani Anthony Gamble, son of Raven Danee Gamble, born Jan. 14, 2023; weight 6 pounds 9 ounces.
Myla Mari Landry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carol Joseph Landry, born Jan. 18, 2023; weight 7 pounds 6 ounces. Mrs. Landry is the former Ashley Harris.
Lucille Louise Saunders, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Michael Saunders, born Jan. 18, 2023; weight 7 pounds 11 ounces. Mrs. Saunders is the former Valerie Simet.
Hayden Joseph Domingue, son of Marcy Gail Miller and Craig Allen Domingue, born Jan. 19, 2023; weight 7 pounds 12 ounces.
Ma’Loni Rose-Tonay Spencer, daughter of Malajah Abigayle Spencer, born Jan. 19, 2023; weight 7 pounds 6 ounces.
Mahzi Jamal Rabon, son of Anastasia J. Broussard and Jansen Jamal Rabon, born Jan. 25, 2023; weight 4 pounds.
Dane Jude Norwood, son of Sarah E. Derouen and Dillon Jude Norwood, born Jan. 25, 2023; weight 8 pounds 6 ounces.
Tavyn Mekai JeanBaptiste, son of Tayler Mishel Walker and D’von Q. JeanBaptiste, born Jan. 26, 2023; weight 8 pounds 10 ounces.
