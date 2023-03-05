BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS Mar 5, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.IBERIA MEDICAL CENTERJude Anthony Boudreaux, son of Heather C. Sanders and Chase A. Boudreaux, born Feb. 1, 2023; weight 7 pounds 11 ounces.Da’juan Ladarius Collins, son of Dawana Lashay Collins, born Feb. 4, 2023; weight 6 pounds 9 ounces.Jorvik Oskar Landry, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jake Amos Landry, born Feb. 6, 2023; weight 7 pounds 1 ounce. Mrs. Landry is the former Cayla Gaspard.Eden Azelie Bienvenu, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jake Anthony Bienvenu, born Feb. 8, 2023; weight 7 pounds 9 ounces. Mrs. Bienvenu is the former Jessica Poche.Bentley James Walker, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kent James Walker Jr., born Feb. 13, 2023; weight 7 pounds 11 ounces. Mrs. Walker is the former Brittlynn Suire.Kodah Alijah Polk, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kegan Anthony Polk, born Feb. 18, 2023; weight 8 pounds 7 ounces. Mrs. Polk is the former Kayla Jackson.Tydrick Donte Chevalier Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Tydrick Donte Chevalier, born Feb. 19, 2023; weight 6 pounds 10 ounces. Mrs. Chevalier is the former Narcy Miller.Bri’Leigh Rae EaBair, daughter of Bre’Aisha Br’Nae EaBair, born Feb. 20, 2023; weight 6 pounds 5 ounces.Jaxon Lamar Lively, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jakeem Lamar Lively Sr., born Feb. 21, 2023; weight 6 pounds 11 ounces. Mrs. Lively is the former Christie Morvant. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save See more e-editions Today's Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian March 5, 2023 13 hrs ago Most Popular HORROR ON THE BAYOU: Local actor makes his mark on Acadiana's indie film industry Seven-pound bass gives Davises day to remember on Fausse Pointe First Horizon Bank honored by New Iberia Garden Club Catholic High slays perennial powerhouse Country Day to advance to semifinals Fredieu gives a flip as right bites carry him, son to ‘Legend’ status Tigers take Bulldog Relays by storm Promises kept: Yellow Jackets punch their ticket to the Top-28 Homicide suspect wanted after car crashes with person dead inside Port of Iberia secures $1.2 million in federal funds for dredging project Big man, big moment: Randall-Bashay's bucket seals win for Yellow Jackets