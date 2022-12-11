BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS Dec 11, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.IBERIA MEDICAL CENTERSamiri Imani Keal, daughter of Shermaine S. Batiste and Marcus James Keal, born Nov. 18, 2022; weight 6 pounds 1 ounce.Jaylen Johria Davis, son of Jenika Shantia Davis, born Dec. 1, 2022; weight 7 pounds 5 ounces.Cleo Rayn McClellan, daughter of Lydia E. C. Valentin and Matthew M. McClellan, born Dec. 2, 2022; weight 8 pounds 10 ounces.Emerie Kae Gilliam, daughter of Kelsey Renee Meyers and Deantre Malik Gilliam, born Dec. 4, 2022; weight 5 pounds 13 ounces.Jeremiah Brayden Thibeaux, son of Jasmine Marie Thibeaux, born Dec. 5, 2022; weight 6 pounds 6 ounces.Samaya Rae Gloud, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J’Bryan Paul Gloud, born Dec. 5, 2022; weight 5 pounds 15 ounces. Mrs. Gloud is the former Shamika Knatt. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags J'bryan Paul Gloud Cleo Rayn Mcclellan Samaya Rae Gloud Jaylen Johria Davis Daughter Birth Announcement Matthew M. Mcclellan See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian December 11, 2022 4 hrs ago Most Popular French immersion students meet St. Nicholas Iberia Parish voters say yes to amendments, new school board member NISH remain undefeated after 69-58 win over Franklin Major Change: Eastbound 90 entrance ramps to close until May Top-prospect Broussard shocks recruiting world with commitment to Memphis ARREST REPORTS Identity released of home invader shot to death by resident 'We're getting better': St. Martinville continues to improve with victory over Catholic High Breaking: Two now jailed for Thanksgiving-eve murder in New Iberia, third wanted by police ARREST REPORTS