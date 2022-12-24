BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS Dec 24, 2022 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.IBERIA MEDICAL CENTERTaylin Johnee Mallery, daughter of Querrea Johnee Savoy and Trederious J. Mallery, born Dec. 4, 2022; weight 6 pounds 9 ounces.Alaneeya (La’Nette Zeaunc) Melbert, daughter of Jahkeya La’Day Melbert, born Dec. 8. 2022; weight 8 pounds.Beckham Sean Ratzlaff, son of Brook Valla Burgess and Nathan Sean Ratzlaff, born Dec. 9, 2022; weight 6 pounds 11 ounces.Taegan Charles Crochet, son of Baileigh Klair Cheatham and Reagan Joseph Crochet, born Dec. 9, 2022; weight 6 pounds 5 ounces.Za’Kyria (Monae Nicole) Hogan, daughter of Eugenia C. Zeaunc and Timothy Lynell Hogan Sr., born Dec. 12, 2022; weight 6 pounds 11 ounces. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jahkeya La'day Melbert Timothy Lynell Hogan Sr. Birth Announcement Iberia Medical Center Joseph Crochet New Iberia Nathan Sean Ratzlaff Most Popular Lewis ends nine year run as Mount Calvary pastor Loreauville's Alexander making waves in the transfer portal Buck 140’s excellent adventures include crossing river four times While on air with Howard Stern, 'Rooster' Watson left to save lives during tornado Two arrested on murder charges stemming from fatal home invasion Randall-Bashay shines in NISH's 67-39 rout of Catholic High First-annual Chris Simmons Basketball Tournament honors three of Acadiana Christian’s fallen Female suspect wanted for murder in New Iberia turns herself in Building towards a dream: NISH's Randall-Bashay relies on brotherhood as the Yellow Jackets strive for a state title Local children Shop With A Cop