Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.
IBERIA MEDICAL CENTER
Juantraveon Odellreous Abraham, son of Jaleisha Marie Curley and Rallen O. Abraham Sr., born Feb. 27, 2023; weight 8 pounds 3 ounces.
Cullen Michael Delahoussaye, son of Madison Delahoussaye, born March 1, 2023; weight 7 pounds 7 ounces.
Joshua Anthony Allam, son of Lucine Harik and Maroun Allam, born March 6, 2023; weight 7 pounds 6 ounces.
Emerald ila Viator, daughter of Kirsten Renee Firmin and Tyler Balke Viator, born March 8, 2023; weight 6 pounds 12 ounces.
Kayson A’mir Young, son of Destiny Marie Valsin and Kyree Asean Young, born March 12, 2023; weight 7 pounds 12 ounces.
Dani Mae Dupuis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Daniel Dupuis, born March 14, 2023; weight 7 pounds 10 ounces. Mrs. Dupuis is the former Heather Hebert.
Angelo J’son Figueroa-Elliott, son of Jazmyn Simone Elliott and Angel Antonio Figueroa, born March 15, 2023; weight 7 pounds 4 ounces.
Wren Kathryn Freyou, daughter of Kristyn Leslie Dressel and Kaleb Michael Freyou, born March 15, 2023; weight 7 pounds 4 ounces.
Gage Joel King, son of Skyler Nicole Hughes and William Herbert King Jr., born March 15, 2023; weight 7 pounds.
Albert Leonard Davis Jr., son of Victoria Lee Rich and Albert Leonard Davis, born March 16, 2023; weight 8 pounds 15 ounces.
Kaceynn Paul Joseph Patin, son of Destinee Jade Patin, born March 20, 2023; weight 7 pounds.
Immanuel Alanis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rafael Alanis Jr., born March 20, 2023; weight 11 pounds 12 ounces. Mrs. Alanis is the former Valerie Ann Espinoza.
Harmoni A’More Clarks, daughter of Amiracul R. Harris and De’Ondric M. Clarks, born March 22, 2023; weight 6 pounds 6 ounces.
Hazel Grace Landry, daughter of Mallory Elizabeth Landry, born March 22, 2023; weight 6 pounds 13 ounces.
Beaux Michael Thibodeaux, son of Katelynn Janell Landry and Gage M. Thibodeaux, born March 28, 2023; weight 6 pounds 14 ounces.
Jordynn Anissa Collins, daughter of Logan E. Frederick and Jordan Joseph Collins, born March 29, 2023; weight 7 pounds 13 ounces.
Hayes Andre Gondron, son of Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Paul Gondron, born March 29, 2023; weight 8 pounds 10 ounces. Mrs. Gondron is the former Alaina St. Upery.
Stellah Luna Bailey, daughter of Amber Marie Aucoin and Trevor William Bailey Jr., born March 31, 2023; weight 8 pounds 3 ounces.
Braylen Armad Turner, son of Farrah Nicole Turner, born April 2, 2023; weight 7 pounds 6 ounces.
A’Arnii Paul Green, son of Destiny Nicole Green, born April 10, 2023; weight 9 pounds 5 ounces.
Calvin Peng, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sokphorn Peng, born April 10, 2023; weight 7 pounds 3 ounces. Mrs. Peng is the former Miley Lonh.
Ivy Lynn Thompson, daughter of Kelljanique Q. Thompson, born April 11, 2023; weight 8 pounds 13 ounces.