BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS

Nov 20, 2022

Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children's Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.

IBERIA MEDICAL CENTER

Kennedi Gene Hamilton, daughter of Leanne J. Dauterive and Caine Joseph Hamilton, born Oct. 29, 2022; weight 8 pounds 6 ounces.

Ameerah Elyse Alexander, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Blake Irwin Alexander Sr., born Nov. 6, 2022; weight 6 pounds. Mrs. Alexander is the former Teasha Copp.

Ace Michael Kael Mondor, son of Tiana Jean Williams and Gage Michael Mondor, born Nov. 7, 2022; weight 5 pounds 6 ounces.

Louella Lynn Thibodeaux, daughter of Breanna V. Thibodeaux, born Nov. 14, 2022; weight 6 pounds 15 ounces.

Declan Matthews Breaux, son of Alexis Makinze Bourque and Tray Matthews Breaux, born Nov. 15, 2022; weight 6 pounds 15 ounces.