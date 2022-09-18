BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS - SEPTEMBER 18, 2022 Sep 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.IBERIA MEDICAL CENTERQuintin Joseph Jackson Jr., son of Chante M. Cummings and Quintin Joseph Jackson, born Sept. 1, 2022; weight 6 pounds 13 ounces.Oaklyn Nicole Frederick, daughter of Payton Nicole Segura and Ty Anthony Frederick, born Sept. 6, 2022; weight 8 pounds 3 ounces. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Quintin Joseph Jackson Birth Announcement Iberia Medical Center New Iberia Chante M. Cummings Lafayette Ty Anthony Frederick See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian September 18, 2022 1 hr ago Most Popular