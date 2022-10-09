BIRTH ANNOUNCeMENTS BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS - OCTOBER 9, 2022 Oct 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.IBERIA MEDICAL CENTERKirt Glenn Favors III, son of Morgan Niyae Jones and Kirt Glenn Favors II, born Sept. 23, 2022; weight 7 pounds 3 ounces.Ava Skai Martin, daughter of Andreney R. Broussard and Qualin Tremon Martin, born Sept. 26, 2022; weight 6 pounds 2 ounces.Mactayden Lamir Pushia, son of Taylor G. Delahoussaye and Mactaveyon C. Pushia, born Sept. 28, 2022; weight 7 pounds 8 ounces. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian October 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Most Popular