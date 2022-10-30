BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS - OCTOBER 30, 2022 Oct 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.IBERIA MEDICAL CENTEREnsley Bounyaseng, daughter of Irine Bounyaseng, born Oct. 16, 2022; weight 5 pounds 8 ounces.Hadley Claire Benoit, daughter of Kayla N. Malbrough and Kadota James Benoit, born Oct. 19, 2022; weight 6 pounds 11 ounces.Mia Marie Broussard, daughter of Alicia Marie Thompson and Wade James Broussard, born Oct. 20, 2022; weight 4 pounds 15 ounces.Khan Muhammad Khan, son of Urooj Malik and Adnan Khan, born Oct. 20, 2022; weight 7 pounds 6 ounces.Henley Reid Gary, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ethan Joel Gary, born Oct. 24, 2022; weight 9 pounds 11 ounces. Mrs. Gary is the former Bailey Moss. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mia Marie Broussard Adnan Khan Henley Reid Gary Birth Announcement Muhammad Khan Wade James Broussard Kadota James Benoit See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian October 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Most Popular