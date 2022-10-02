BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS - OCTOBER 2, 2022 Oct 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.IBERIA MEDICAL CENTEREmberleigh Renee Longino, daughter of Bailey Nikole Faul and Richard Dale Longino II, born Sept. 14, 2022; weight 6 pounds 8 ounces.De’Karri Da’Mir Fuselier, son of Keiontay D. DeClouet and Deyon’tre D. Fuselier, born Sept. 15, 2022; weight 6 pounds 3 ounces.Harlem Rose Olivier, daughter of Kaylan Elizabeth Olivier and Jakaylon Jaymal Olivier, born Sept. 16, 2022; weight 7 pounds 4 ounces.Addison Sarayu Turner, daughter of Shalisa Shanay Turner, born Sept. 18, 2022; weight 5 pounds 6 ounces.Gracelynn (Mariah Jean) Coleman, daughter of Bryana NaShae Johnson and Michael Deion Coleman, born Sept. 18, 2022; weight 5 pounds 3 ounces.Mateo Joseph Flores, son of Anestazia Mae LeBlanc and Rodolfo Jesus Flores Jr., born Sept. 19, 2022; weight 8 pounds 12 ounces. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Michael Deion Coleman Addison Sarayu Turner Birth Announcement Mateo Joseph Flores Daughter Jakaylon Jaymal Olivier Iberia Medical Center See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian October 2, 2022 1 hr ago Most Popular