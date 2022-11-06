BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS - NOVEMBER 6, 2022 Nov 6, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.IBERIA MEDICAL CENTERRoyce Michael Bellott, son of Kaitlyn Elizabeth Romero and Joshua Michael Bellott, born Oct. 25, 2022; weight 7 pounds 9 ounces.C’Ambria Symone Johnlewis, daughter of Thaiddias L. Marks and Charles S. Johnlewis, born Oct. 27, 2022; weight 8 pounds 5 ounces.Riley Mi’Kaylin Anderson, daughter of Shimica L. Derousselle and Russell J. Anderson Jr., born Oct. 27, 2022; weight 6 pounds 7 ounces.Madison Meaux Alfred, daughter of Tahani Jové Lanceslin and Marcus James Alfred, born Oct. 28, 2022; weight 7 pounds 4 ounces.Cairo Ozias Babineaux, son of Ja’laira Veonn Babineaux, born Oct. 29, 2022; weight 6 pounds 8 ounces.Journee Mi’Lani Foster, daughter of Amari Lynnette Davis and Ja’Quincy Markal Foster, born Oct. 31, 2022; weight 5 pounds 13 ounces.Andi Renee Grisiaffi, daughter of Jasmine Renee Rivers and Andrew Joseph Grisaffi, born Nov. 2, 2022: weight 6 pounds 14 ounces. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Birth Announcement Daughter Royce Michael Bellott Iberia Medical Center Joshua Michael Bellott Kaitlyn Elizabeth Romero Charles S. Johnlewis See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian November 6, 2022 5 hrs ago Most Popular Winning Powerball ticket sold in New Iberia; Tonight's drawing is for $1.2 billion Talented Tigers: St. Martinville stacked with talent ahead of their final district game HONOR ROLLS - NOVEMBER 6, 2022 Despite late conflict, DU banquet-goers have a sweet time, raise more than $58K MARRIAGE LICENSES - OCTOBER 23, 2022 Lady Jackets show courage in 3-1 loss to Southside 'We're ready to go': St. Martinville eyeing district title, playoff run Sampay pockets elusive Classic win with a 10.99-pound limit in the Basin MARRIAGE LICENSES - NOVEMBER 6, 2022 Audit finds fault with Louisiana child abuser registry