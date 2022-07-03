Purchase Access

Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.

IBERIA MEDICAL CENTER

Tony Peter Serio Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Tony Peter Serio, born June 16, 2022; weight 7 pounds 3 ounces. Mrs. Serio is the former Shannon Veillon.

Bentley Jude Lasseigne, son of Julien Kristian Lasseigne, born June 22, 2022; weight 7 pounds 9 ounces.

Kane Joseph Derouen, son of Heather Marie LeJeune and Trent Michael Derouen, born June 23, 2022; weight 8 pounds 4 ounces.

Dalton John Diotrakul, son of Mr. and Mrs. Neil Alan Diotrakul, born June 23, 2022; weight 6 pounds 11 ounces. Mrs. Diotrakul is the former Jessica Doumani.

Ruckus Grady Shaubert, son of Anne Marie Morgan and Ryan Peter Schaubert, born June 23, 2022; weight 6 pounds and 15 ounces.

Max Paul Renard, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jorey Davis Renard, born June 25, 2022; weight 7 pounds 8 ounces. Mrs. Renard is the former Lani Broussard.

Zion King Pillette, son of Nicey Teressa Pillette, born June 26, 2022; weight 7 pounds 4 ounces.

Maverick Thomas Guidry, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jordan Michael Guidry, born June 27, 2022; weight 9 pounds 1 ounce. Mrs. Guidry is the former Sara Fournet.



