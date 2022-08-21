Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia, in addition to individual sources.
IBERIA MEDICAL CENTER
River Jean LeBlanc, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rickey John LeBlanc, born Aug. 2, 2022; weight 8 pounds 9 ounces. Mrs. LeBlanc is the former Erica Duhon.
Ar’Myne I’Lan Williams, daughter of Rayshell L. Williams, born Aug. 2, 2022; weight 4 pounds 13 ounces.
Nathan Louis Jackson, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Welsey Jackson, born Aug. 3, 2022; weight 8 pounds 13 ounces. Mrs. Jackson is the former Alesha Wheeler.
Key’Shawn Kaydyn Knockum, son of Kierra Ashanti Chretien and Lorenzo Frank Knockum, born Aug. 4, 2022; weight 9 pounds 9 ounces.
Ishaan Jace Nolan, son of Shauna Danese Yelling and Irvin Joseph Nolan, born Aug. 8, 2022; weight 7 pounds 10 ounces.
Jenevieve Louise Cormier-Danielson, daughter of Nailey Louise Cormier and Cody Michael Danielson, born Aug. 10, 2022; weight 8 pounds 3 ounces.
Jayce Michael Landry, son of Johnna Lynn Thodile and Jason Micheal Landry, born Aug. 12, 2022; weight 7 pounds 15 ounces.
Koah Joseph Gray Olivier, son of Marcelite Marie Olivier, born Aug. 12, 2022; weight 8 pounds 12 ounces.
Deshaun Matthew Drexler, sonof Destiney Deserae Drexler; born Aug. 15, 2022; weight 5 pounds 11 ounces.
Dynesti Michelle Drexler, daughterof Destiney Deserae Drexler; born Aug. 15, 2022; weight 4 pounds 8 ounces.
