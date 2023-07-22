Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.
IBERIA MEDICAL CENTER
Eden Moon Noah Sam, son of Charity Mar’Nisee Sam, born June 24, 2023; weight 8 pounds 1 ounce.
Kamari Jorydan Radford, daughter of Kentrella A. Walker and Joseph D. Radford Jr., born June 25, 2023; weight 6 pounds 5 ounces.
Tatum Gianni Lewis, son of Jade Paris White and Jarred Veranza Lewis, born June 28, 2023; weight 5 pounds 7 ounces.
Mia Claire Derouen, daughter of Amy M. Mouret and Joshua Paul Derouen, born July 1, 2023; weight 8 pounds 2 ounces.
Michael Jude Aucoin, son of Lauren Paige Richard and Troy Michael Aucoin, born July 3, 2023; weight 8 pounds 11 ounces.
Dru’ Matthew Adams, son of A’ Janae L. Jackson and Matthew H. Adams, born July 4, 2023; weight 7 pounds 4 ounces.
Maylee Rose Demarest, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cole Mason Demarest, born July 5, 2023; weight 7 pounds 6 ounces. Mrs. Demarest is the former Mary Janson.
Jazlyn Rose Noel, daughter of Skylar Paige Menard and Nyles Jamison Noel, born July 7, 2023; weight 8 pounds 12 ounces.
Laniyah Shae Harrison, daughter of Latreshia Renee Stokes and Cordelle J. Harrison, born July 7, 2023; weight 5 pounds 2 ounces.
Kohen Dominic Bonnet, son of Ty’shia Lashay Reynolds and Clifford D. Bonnet Jr., born July 8, 2023; weight 6 pounds 2 ounces.
Carter Alexander Bobb, son of Nyla Laron Boussard and Taylor Bobb III, born July 9, 2023; weight 6 pounds 6 ounces.
Jordan Jean Bulliard, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eric Edmond Bulliard, born July 10, 2023; weight 8 pounds 5 ounces. Mrs. Bulliard is the former Brenda Nash.
Chase Thomas Johnson, son of Aimee Lynn Blackburn and Aaron Michael Johnson, born July 10, 2023; weight 8 pounds 6 ounces.
Xanna Mariee Hernandez, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Albert A. Hernandez, born July 11, 2023; weight 7 pounds 4 ounces. Mrs. Hernandez is the former Savanna Ortiz.
Adam Ly Thach, son of Yen Hai Dang and At Thach, born July 11, 2023; weight 4 pounds 13 ounces.
Scot Ly Thach, son of Yen Hai Dang and At Thach, born July 11, 2023; weight 5 pounds 3 ounces.
Zakyra Michael Vanconett-Key, daughter of Hope Marie Vanconett and Jayquan Marquelle Key, born July 11, 2023; weight 5 pounds 9 ounces.
Adam Lee Meaux, son of Anjelina Leigh Belaire and Larry Joseph Meaux, born July 12, 2023; weight 9 pounds 5 ounces.
Journee Amari Clay, daughter of Ty’Janea Lashea White and Jataiveon Jy’kel Clay, born July 12, 2023; weight 6 pounds 15 ounces.
Mathilda Molly Landry, daughter of Colby Lyn Landry and Nicholas Ross Landry, born July 13, 2023; weight 6 pounds 3 ounces.
Laura (Doris Jean) Phillips, daughter of Jovanna Lee Sinitiere and Troy Curtis Phillips Sr., born July 14, 2023; weight 6 pounds 10 ounces.
NATURAL BIRTH HOUSE
Margaret Catherine Sigur, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Sigur, born July 14, 2023; weight 7 pounds 8 ounces. Mrs. Sigur is the former Karleigh Crochet.