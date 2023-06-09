top story BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS A list of 15 babies born to area families at Iberia Medical Center Jun 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and in addition to individual sources.IBERIA MEDICAL CENTERBraxton Liam (George O’Brien), son of Emily Nicole O’Brien and Jairo (George Valesquez), born April 21, 2023; weight 7 pounds 9 ounces.Kaiser Lamont Gray, son of Vantasia L. Abraham and Kenzie Lamont Gray, born May 6, 2023; weight 7 pounds 7 ounces.Joseph Paul Collins Jr., son of Ashley Nicole Edwards and Joseph Paul Collins, born May 7, 2023; weight 6 pounds 8 ounces.Kehloni Nicole Savoy, daughter of Amanda Lynn Derouen and Justin Terek Savoy, born May 11, 2023; weight 6 pounds 5 ounces.Jrue Makye Lovette, son of Makhylond Janae Eddie and Jaquandrick M. Lovette, born May 12, 2023; weight 7 pounds 7 ounces.Elise Simone Lumpkin, daughter of Chelsea Loisa Lumpkin, born May 13, 2023; weight 7 pounds 9 ounces.Levi Lane Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lane Michael Smith, born May 15, 2023; weight 8 pounds 12 ounces. Mrs. Smith is the former Ali’X Migues.Montreal Dequohn Gulley, son of Shanicka S. Hedgemon and Marcus Montreal Gulley, born May 15, 2023; weight 8 pounds 9 ounces.Alan Yadiel Hernandez, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gustavo Hernandez, born May 17, 2023; weight 6 pounds 11 ounces. Mrs. Hernandez is the former Paola Denisse Orozco.Misk M. Almanasrah, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mohamad D. Almanasrah, born May 18, 2023; weight 6 pounds 8 ounces. Mrs. Almanasrah is the former Hasna J. Sarama.Ocean Luniel Quintana, son of Amber Marie Pellinen and Oneill Eduardo Quintana, born May 22, 2023; weight 7 pounds 4 ounces.Brylin Jhene Simon, daughter of Kristierre Lashae Davis and Bryce Jashawn Simon, born May 24, 2023; weight 6 pounds 12 ounces.Brooklyn Mae Trahan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hunter James Trahan, born May 25, 2023; weight 7 pounds 3 ounces. Mrs. Trahan is the former Allisa LeBlanc.Andre Omarion Moore, son of Arianna Michelle Moore, born May 26, 2023; weight 5 pounds 6 ounces.December Kole Sophus, son of Domonique Cummings and Devante F. Sophus, born May 28, 2023; weight 6 pounds 6 ounces. Copy article link Copy article link Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Grab & Go gets ribbon cutting Long-time tinting business finds new home in New Iberia Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office seize over $160,000 in drugs, 'save 170,000 lives' Three Teche-area players honored on LBCA All-State teams Delcambre's LeBlanc, Loreauville's McLin named to LSWA Class 2A All-State team New Iberia’s 5 Star Elite team puts in big performances in Youngsville Council to discuss Cleco prices DIVORCES A cultural sharing of Acadian heritage and cuisine Loreauville’s Landry, McLin named on LSCA’s 2023 All-State team