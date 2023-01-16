purplemartin
Fun Fact about Purple Martins. The bird's sources of food and water all come in flight. For water, it skims the surface of a water source with its lower bill. 

 Cornell Lab of Ornithology

In a sure sign that spring is not far behind, the first Purple Martins of the year have been spotted in Louisiana.

The birds were seen on Jan. 7 in southern Louisiana by a Purple Martin enthusiast – one of many throughout the eastern and central United States who track and report on the birds’ annual migration on behalf of the Purple Martin Conservation Association.



