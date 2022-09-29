The Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA) and Hancock Whitney Bank announced the 2022 Leaders in Philanthropy Award honorees for Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion parishes this week.
For Iberia Parish, the honorees are Lillian and Ernest P. “Topper” Breaux, Jr.
“Ernest and Lillian have made their life together in New Iberia and remained pillars of the Iberia Parish community. This continues to be demonstrated through their decades of commitment to education, business ethics, strong family values, community service, and unwavering faith,” said the CFA in a statement announcing the honors.
The Breaux’s inspiration for giving originates from their parents. Lillian’s mother’s stories of doing without and relying on the community coming together to help one another during the war years, as well as her father’s stories of taking care of siblings, impacted her philosophy on giving. Topper’s family was always generous to those in need … “you never left their home without something gifted to you.”
According to the Breaux’s, “The gift of charity to nonprofits is important as it helps to improve the quality of life for others, builds stronger communities and support for those who are in need while promoting good values, and inspiring others to do the same.”
“Topper and Lillian Breaux’s leadership in philanthropy are best illustrated by their commitment to faith, education, and business ethics. For over 50 years, Topper and Lillian have given their heart and time in supporting the values of selfless leadership through their community.”, said Amy Breaux Vidrine.
In St. Martin Parish, Jennifer and Glenn Angelle are the CFA Leaders In Philanthropy.
“If you know Glenn and Jennifer, you love them. When they commit to a project, they pour their heart and soul into it. Glenn and Jennifer have always led from the front being very generous with their time, talents and financial support of many organizations that are near and dear to their hearts. These include St. Bernard Catholic School, St. Bernard Catholic Church, Teche Center for the Arts, St. Thomas More Catholic High School, One Acadiana, Angel Publishing, and the Aquinas Institute.” said friends, Bruce and Stacy Montesano.
Both raised in the same parish, Judi and Burt Adams are the CFA Leaders In Philanthropy for St. Mary Parish.
They met and became high school sweethearts more than 45 years ago. Their introduction to philanthropy started with the influence of their parents. This exposure to selfless serving and giving at an early age formed Burt and Jodi’s mindset in terms of their philanthropic efforts. Just like their parents, their support is usually under the radar and very personal.
Karen and Fred Hoyt passion for philanthropy infused into the culture of their local business make them the easy choice for the CFA Leaders In Philanthropy in Vermilion Parish.
Karen and Fred contribute a portion of their business sales proceeds to support designated community organizations. These include the Abbeville Police and Fire Departments, St. Theresa and St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Churches, Vermilion Foundation, an affiliate of Community Foundation of Acadiana, the Boys and Girls Club, children’s sports leagues, American Legion and Veterans programs, Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs, and the Louisiana Military Museum in Abbeville.
“Fred and Karen Hoyt have been ardent supporters of Abbeville, and Vermilion Parish organizations, for over 40 years,” said friend John T. Landry. “Their generosity has helped improve the lives of the citizens of Vermilion Parish. They are always ‘Giving Back’ when asked to step up and assist worthy causes.”
“The Hoyt’s have big hearts and are known to help many less fortunate citizens who are down on their luck,” said friend Charles Sonnier.
Leaders In Philanthropy Awards are presented annually to outstanding individuals, couples, and corporations who have supported nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools through charitable giving and/or philanthropic work.
Individuals and couples are selected from each of the eight parishes of Community Foundation of Acadiana’s (CFA) primary service area which includes Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermilion Parishes.