After organizing her annual Halloween event at the apartments on Mississippi Street this year, Audrey August thought she would be hanging up the event for good.
But the reception she received as part of this year’s festivities surprised even August, who has worked to provide a family-friendly Halloween event for nine years.
“The streets were completely full, I had cars on both sides waiting to get here,” August said. “I think the parents wanted the candy apples more than the kids.”
August, 72, said she started the Halloween tradition on Mississippi Street to give the children in the area a place to go for the holiday.
“I always enjoyed kids and wanted to make them smile,” August said.
This year, August provided about 250 candy apples which she said were completely empty by the end of Monday night. She also provided toys for the children along with traditional Halloween candy.
After putting on the event for nearly a decade, August said this year would be her last. But with the surprising outpouring of children, families and local residents who enjoyed themselves so much with this year’s event, August said another Halloween event might be back on the table for next year.
“I told them I’m 72 years old, this is my last year,” she said. “But I enjoy the kids and putting a smile on their faces.”