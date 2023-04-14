23DE4AE7-2295-4FD4-BE45-590CAED96ACDjpeg
Buy Now

Thrips are tiny insects that can be difficult to spot with the naked eye. This rose has been damaged by thrips. 

 Photo by Heather Kirk-Ballard / LSU AgCenter

If you're a gardener, you know that dealing with pests is an inevitable part of the job.

Two common pests seen on garden plants are thrips and spider mites. These tiny insects can cause damage to the leaves, flowers and fruits of your plants, and if left unchecked, can lead to stunted growth — sometimes causing major damage. Both insects feed on houseplants, flowering plants, fruit and ornamental trees and shrubs as well as vegetables.



Tags