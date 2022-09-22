Acadiana Christian School names school's homecoming court STAFF REPORTS Sep 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Image provided by Acadiana Christian School Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Acadiana Christian School will celebrate homecoming week from Monday Sept. 26 through Saturday Oct. 1.Among the activities scheduled is a pep rally on Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the ACS gym.On Friday, Sept. 30, ACS will host Southwest at 7 p.m. at the NISH field. The homecoming court will be introduced at halftime.On Saturday, a formal homecoming court presentation will take place at 7 p.m. in the school gym followed by the homecoming dance.Members of the homecoming court for 2022 are (from left): Bailey Bernard, Marissa Darby, Lacy Dore, Jada Hughes, Makenzi Landry, and Sarah Leblanc. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Homecoming Court Acadiana Christian School School Sport Gym Bailey Bernard Most Popular Woman 50, charged in murder of man, 70, by New Iberia Police Vermilion Parish man caught by IPSO with 25 pounds of marijuana Sugar Cane Festival kicks off this week Loreauville trucker dies in semi truck rollover accident ARREST REPORTS Louviere pleasantly surprised team wins with 12.34 pounds Westgate claims state’s longest unbeaten run, remains on top of LSWA Week 4 poll Local Crappie Masters fishing for national title at Grenada Lake in Miss. Father, infant child in hospital after head-on crash Not missing out on 40th reunion again