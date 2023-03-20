Kari Ganoung Ruiz found Louisiana’s natural beauty in her ‘Morning Search.’
Various artists from across the nation spent the last week in Louisiana, traveling, absorbing and depicting the various locales our home state has to offer.
In this time, the 24 artists visited cities like Delcambre and Lafayette. Staff and even the judge donated their homes to accommodate the artists.
The week-long event ended Friday with an award ceremony and auction held at Shadows-on-the-Teche. Artists, organizers, and art-lovers gathered to appreciate Louisiana's natural beauty vicariously through the pieces on display.
Visitors were enthralled by the pure diversity of art styles and the camaraderie between these artists at the Shadows-on-the-Teche 2023 Plein Air Awards event.
Ruiz, a plein air artist, depicted a pelican resting among a peaceful Louisiana swamp in her winning piece, Morning Search. Thick, characteristic brush strokes pair with subtle lighting to craft an iconic Louisiana landscape.
"I wanted to express the brush strokes of the painting up close, but still capture the essence of the scene from afar," Ruiz said.
Ruiz, a New York native, said she loves capturing the fleeting moments of natural light, something Louisiana provided in full.
“Louisiana has so many of the little moments, those little glints of light that are only there for 15 minutes,” she added.
Antwan Ramar received both the third place award, and the artists choice award for his piece, "Mechanical Tide". He said he worked on the piece over multiple days and spent many hours capturing the light just right.
"You always want a large, well appreciated body of work, but inevitably, one piece will steal the show," Ramar said "I'm glad the other artists appreciated the time and care I put into this piece."
Artists participated in events such as quick draw, where artists were given a limited time to create a piece. Once the timer rings, it’s brushes down. They were tasked with capturing Louisiana at night in nocturne paintings.
Event coordinator Jerome Webber said the popularity and recognition of the Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air event continues to rise, attracting more and more artists from across the country every year.
“Our name is finally getting out there. While only 25 could participate, we had 78 contestants sign up. We've developed a brand. When people think of us, they think, ‘Let's go to the shadows,’ ” Webber said.
Webber also expressed gratitude toward the participants for their dedication to the event, with several artists traveling directly from an event which Webber considered as more mainstream.
"I really wanted to thank the artists. Some of them drove 16 hours overnight from Miami to participate, and these are some of the best artists in the country,” Webber said. “I think that says something about our event," he continued.
The artists will continue on what is essentially a tour of the country, exhibiting art at venues in several states.