2022 Winners of the Sugar Cane Festival Art Show

STAFF REPORTS
Sep 23, 2022

Adult Best In Show winner Dana Griffin stands beside her winning painting. Image provided by Roxy Blanton

The Children's Division Best in Show art piece was created by Daniel Hallmark. Image provided by Roxy Blanton

Best of Show Adult Division - Dana Griffin
Best of Show Children's Division - Daniel Hallmark

Sugar Cane Industry
1. Dana Griffin
2. Gail Trim
3. Mickey Delcambre
Honorable Mention: Nan Landry

Portraits/Figures
1. Karen Gesser
2. Loraine Barras
3. Ron Cutrera
Honorable Mention: Laura Laborde

Buildings/Landscapes
1. Laura Laborde
2. Gene Guidry
3. Ron Cutrera
Honorable Mention: Carol Broussard

Floral
1. Steffany Atkinson
2. Donna Davis
3. Darnelle Decambre
Honorable Mention: Regina Steele

Still Life
1. Katherine Gandy
2. Tabby Stone
3. Tabby Stone
Honorable Mention: Tabby Stone

Wildlife/Domestic Animals
1. Laura Laborde
2. Donna Davis
3. Brandy Milliman Roy
Honorable Mention: Judy Broussard

Waterscapes
1. Gene Guidry
2. Regina Steele
3. Cindy Herring
Honorable Mention: Margaret Melancon

Black and White
1. Katherine Burke
2. Gail Trim
3. Gene Guidry
Honorable Mention: Seth Broussard

Miscellaneous/Collage
1. Steffany Atkinson
2. Lexi Renard
3. Mickey Delcambre
Honorable Mention: Margaret Melancon

Abstract
1. Regina Steele
2. Mickey Delcambre
3. Christine Menard

Children Ages 4-8 Years Old
1. Daniel Hallmark
2. Sylar Speer
3. Daniel Hallmark
Honorable Mention: Sylar Speer

Children Ages 9-13 Years Old
1. Brianna Arabie
2. Maddie Chesnut
3. Maddie Chesnut
Honorable Mention: Kiya Norris

Children Ages 14-17 Years Old
1. Jaylee LeDoux
2. Jaylee LeDoux

The 2022 Sugar Cane Festival Art Show was sponsored by the L'Acadian Art Guild.