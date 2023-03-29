The Teche area is important to me because there is so much old history and the hospitality we have in the Teche area can not be beat. Our culture is one of a kind. A stranger can come here and will be welcomed with open arms and eat some of the best food while looking at the beautiful bayous and oak trees. It is my hometown where I was born and raised.
What Do You Do For Fun:
Chase after my two handsome little boys, Kash & Kreed. Help women become more educated in the beauty industry by hosting one-on-one makeup trainings. Watching women grow and feel more confident while putting on their makeup is one of the best things I can be a part of. Exploring. Highly recommend being a tourist in your own town for a day. Go see things you
have never seen!
Any Hobbies:
Working out, coaching little league, empowering women.
Who Are Your Role Models:
God. He is the CEO of my life. He is my role model, everyday. I pray to be a fraction of who he was and is. Forgiving, humble and always there even when you don't see him. He wasn't perfect, No one is. But, if you put God first in your life, marriage and finances, he will lead you to so many blessings.
What Are Some Of Your Future Plans Or Goals:
One day I would love to be on a stage speaking life into a room of women. Whether it is education-based in the beauty industry or just pouring love and support into them. I have discovered recently that I impact more women at such a young age than I could have ever imagined. Helping women find their confidence again will forever be an everyday goal for me!
Is There Anything Else You Would Like To Say:
Be kind to one another. Our world has enough evil in it, let's become a better community in the Teche area and love each other. It doesn't matter where you come from or what race you are; you are beautiful, you are enough, and you are loved! Don't ever forget that!