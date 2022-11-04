I shot Bubbles.
Granted, it was 10 weeks ago. Still, I shot her dead.
I suppose it took me this long to write about it because, well, shooting Bubbles was traumatic for me. That, and I felt guilty putting a bullet through her head at 1 in the morning in the side yard and I feared some people might call me names. Like "Killer." Or "Murderer!"
The reason I'm writing about murdering Bubbles now is that Bubble's sister, Pumpkin, doesn't like pumpkin.
Pumpkin is supposed to like pumpkin. It said so right on the internet. In fact, Pumpkin was supposed to LOVE pumpkin.
She didn't.
She sniffed, which I have never heard her do, and sniffed and sniffed as I held it out to her and then she shook her head "Oh, no way am I eating that."
I wondered why. So I sniffed the pumpkin slice. It smelled fine. It had been washed. It was fresh. It smelled like a pumpkin should smell. I bit into it. It tasted fine, as raw pumpkin goes.
Pumpkin just doesn't like pumpkin. Go figure.
It was then that I remembered that I tried to get rid of Pumpkin 10 weeks ago, just a day after I shot her sister in the head at point-blank range.
Pumpkin, I deduced, also from reading things on the internet, would really miss her sister. So much so, that she may DIE! Really. Everything I read told me this was true. Pumpkin, I read, would go through stages of grief. Not the FIVE stages of grief us mortals have to endure.
No. Pumpkin would go through but one stage of grief, that being, she would DIE! I didn't want Pumpkin to die, so I pondered.
Could I sell her? How much was she worth?
I could shoot her, too.
No. That would be the easy way out. Facebook!!!
Everyone gets rid of things on Facebook Marketplace. Maybe I could get rid of Pumpkin this way, I pondered to myself.
And 10 weeks ago, a day after I shot Bubbles with my trusty .22, I created an actual Facebook post!
"Guinea pig," I wrote in the headline.
Under the description I wrote "Free. This is Pumpkin. She recently lost her companion Bubbles and is looking for a good home that has a guinea pig. She is 2 and enjoys fresh hay, peppers and carrots."
Oh. Did I mention earlier that Pumpkin and Bubbles are guinea pigs? Well, Pumpkin still is a guinea pig. Bubbles WAS a guinea pig. Before I shot her. Now she's a dead guinea pig.
Thus the reason Pumpkin needed a new companion. Pigs get very sad, to the point of dying, when they are alone or suddenly lose a companion. Or, sister, in this case.
Anyway, Facebook apparently doesn't allow people to sell or give away animals so... 10 weeks later I still have Pumpkin.
And she's alive! I think she didn't like Bubbles, because Bubbles was greedy and would steal all the hay, peppers and carrots. Plus, Bubbles was cuter and could whistle and everyone loved Bubbles.
So Pumpkin, I'm guessing, was jealous of Bubbles and, after a few days of 'grieving' (eyeroll), she became a new pig. More vocal. Less jittery. And fatter.
Now, I suppose I should explain why I shot Bubbles at 1 in the morning about 10 weeks ago. In the head. In the side yard. In a small hole I dug. With a .22.
I came home earlier that night and everything appeared normal. The dogs wanted food. Jenna, my daughter, wanted food. The guinea pigs wanted food. I was a bit peckish myself.
The pigs were the last to eat, in the moments before I went to bed.
Every night, I always fill their water, then go cut slices of pepper and then shove a handful of hay into their cage and wishing them a good night.
On this night, I filled the water. Went back to the kitchen for peppers and when I returned to the cage with the peppers, Bubbles was keeled over, her little legs twitching and her mouth open and tiny sharp yellow teeth protruding.
"Bubbles? Bubbles? Quit messing around, " I said. "Look! I got peppers!"
I shoved a pepper in her mouth.
Nothing.
I realized Bubbles had suffered a stroke. I informed Jenna, who appeared sad for five seconds because she really lost interest in the pigs five minutes after I shelled out a lot of money for them.
She watched as I tried to revive poor Bubbles, who at one point seemed to be coming around.
Nothing worked. Bubbles was a goner, I figured.
I didn't want her to suffer so I went outside and dug a hole and brought her out and laid her in it and shot her in the head with my Remington. Then I threw cold damp earth on her and considered making a grave marker but decided against it because it was getting chilly.
It was a solemn moment.
So, you see, I am not really a murderer. It was a mercy killing, just like when I strangled a hamster to death. Other than that, I've killed only animals that I consume for food.
Hmmmm? Maybe that's not completely true. I may have been complicit in the hypothermia death of a baby raccoon once.
That's a story for another day.
Now, is anyone looking for a free guinea pig?
Scott DeSmit is a general assignment reporter for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at desmitmail@yahoo.com.