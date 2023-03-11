Richard Phillips, left, won first place for the Symphony Sunday picnic theme in 2018 with a Kazoo Band that gave a concert as the judges stopped by the group. This year author and illustrator Alexis Braud will capture the winning picnic converting the music fans into a portrait.
The theme-winning picnic for the upcoming Symphony Sunday will receive a portrait by author and illustrator Alexis Braud based on their picnic.
Alexis Braud
The 16th anniversary of Symphony Sunday in the park will be held on Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m.
Not only is this Iberia Cultural Resources Association event popular because of the music and the activities, but it is unique as winners of the best picnic theme will receive a painting of their picnic group.
The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra will perform in a special outdoor performance at New Iberia City Park.
There is no admission fee and family groups are encouraged.
If you come early and bring a picnic lunch, there will be music by Andy Smith starting at 1 p.m., a balloon artist for the kids, Little Jimmy Italian Shaved Ice and a beverage booth.
If you can not attend the orchestra performance it will be broadcast on KANE Radio.
The best theme picnic judging will take place at 2:30 p.m. The Picnic themes can be any kind of creative celebration. The first place winner of the best picnic theme contest will receive a painting of their picnic group.
In case of rain, the concert will be held at the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival Building.
The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra will perform selections ranging from "Man of La Mancha" and "South Pacific" to Aretha Franklin and Duke Ellington.
There will be a shuttle pickup and return for the concert. Attendees need to make a reservation by calling Joy Gerhart at 337-364-2153.
