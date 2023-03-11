The 16th anniversary of Symphony Sunday in the park will be held on Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m. 

Not only is this Iberia Cultural Resources Association event popular because of the music and the activities, but it is unique as winners of the best picnic theme will receive a painting of their picnic group.



