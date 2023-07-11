Shrimp and crawfish

Shrimp and crawfish served at R & M's Boiling Point.

 Photo from Trip-Advisor

The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce chose R and M’s Boiling Point as July restaurant of the month for their Iberia Chamber supper club July 13.

The restaurant, located at 6308 Highway 90 West serves popular dishes in cajun cuisine like fried, boiled and grilled local seafood, gumbo and alligator.



