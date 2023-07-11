Supper Club at R & M's Boiling Point From staff reports Jul 11, 2023 Jul 11, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shrimp and crawfish served at R & M's Boiling Point. Photo from Trip-Advisor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce chose R and M’s Boiling Point as July restaurant of the month for their Iberia Chamber supper club July 13.The restaurant, located at 6308 Highway 90 West serves popular dishes in cajun cuisine like fried, boiled and grilled local seafood, gumbo and alligator.The supper club starts at 5:30, and everyone is welcome. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Restaurant Industry Gastronomy Food Thermodynamics Most Popular New Iberia law firm teams up with top Teche-area talent in latest NIL deal Emeril Lagasse crew got down and dirty in New Iberia with the Okra Man A school is part of New Iberia's demolition projects Diocese of Lafayette to honor Babineaux Train tracks? Pick another place for a selfie PHOTO GALLERY: Emeril Lagasse film crew in New Iberia New homes and upgrades to three New iberia businesses total over $3 million A diamond in the 'ruff' as the Dawg House opens in New Iberia Felicite's Landing construction ongoing ARREST REPORTS