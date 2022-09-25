Sugar Cane Festival parades roll through New Iberia BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Sep 25, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Buy Now Tractors roll through downtown New Iberia Friday afternoon for the Farmers Parade. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival royalty ride during the Farmers Parade. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Different kinds of tractors were on display for the first parade of the Sugar Cane Festival. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Hundreds gathered in downtown New Iberia for the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival's Farmers Parade. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now A decorative float kicks off the Candy Toss Parade Friday evening. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Candy is thrown to children for the Candy Toss Parade. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Decorative golf carts and festively dressed Berry Queens were all part of the Candy Toss Parade. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival was in full force Friday afternoon as two parades kicked off festivities in downtown New Iberia. The Farmers Parade, which featured a long line of tractors to pay tribute to the farming industry in Iberia Parish, was the first parade to kick off this year's Sugar Cane Festival. Along with the tractors, Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival royalty also rolled through the parade route as part of the event. Following the Farmers Parade, the Candy Toss Parade put on by the Berry Queens quickly followed Friday evening. A long line of golf carts decorated to align with the parade's theme slowly drove through Main Street, while at the same time distributing goodies to the excited children on both sides of the street. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian September 25, 2022 13 hrs ago Most Popular “Amazing” Amaaz shines as Westgate roll past St. Martinville 55-20 Daigles net La. Bass Anglers win with 12.44 in Atchafalaya Basin Loreauville rallies, then stumbles, in 35-21 loss to North Vermilion After so-so first day, Suit, Griffon reel in enough bass to win 2-day tourney MARRIAGE LICENSES - SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 ULL announced New Iberia's Richard as a member of its Homecoming Court NIPD backs up its pledge to 'no tolerance for gun violence' with a series of arrests Woman 50, charged in murder of man, 70, by New Iberia Police Proud of my name until the court papers come Farm Fest kicks off Sugar Cane Festival