ERATH – Domingues Farms has come a long, long way from the days of “Brodie and Mitchell.”

Reista Domingues used to hitch up mules so they could do the heavy lifting, er, heavy pulling, soon after his sugar cane farm was established in 1919. "Mr. Reista, Brodie and Mitchell" would be shocked to see the newest addition flying over the Domingues Farms as the fourth-generation sugar cane farmers enter the harvest season for 2023.



Tags