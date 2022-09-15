Earlier in week, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement on Louisiana's success in retaining recent college graduates in state following completion of their degree.
According to a recent Washington Post analysis, Louisiana ranks 17th in
the country in retention of college graduates, ahead of 33 other states including Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, South Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland.
"I often say Louisiana's best days are ahead of us, and this news is proof that we are heading in the right direction. It is a testament to the historic investments we're making in higher education, and the hard work my administration has done to grow and diversify our economy. We have the lowest unemployment rate in state history, and we have created nearly 200,000 jobs since the worst of the COVID pandemic," the governor said. "It is gratifying to see so many Louisiana college graduates choosing to stay right here to begin their careers and to know that we are outpacing many other states, especially in the South. But, we will not settle for 17th. We will keep working until no other state keeps more of their college graduates home than Louisiana."
Also released this week, a study on the best and worst states for millennials from an organization called Scholaroo shows Louisiana is the worst state based on criteria of Affordability, Political & Social Environment, Employment, Quality of Life, Health, Personal Finance, and Safety.
While Louisiana scored in the middle of all states in the categories of Quality of Life (28th), Affordability (31st) and Employment (33rd), it scored in the bottom five for the categories of Political & Social Environment (50th), Health (48th), Personal Finance (48th) and Safety (46th).
The top state for millennials, according to the Scholaroo study, is Minnesota.
