Louisiana Lt. Governor Nungesser supported a renewed focus on local tourism in Iberia Parish at the press conference for the Jeanerette International French Bread Festival.
With a recent decline in rural populations, Lt. Governor Nungesser said he wants to spotlight all of Louisiana, not just its major population areas. Since 2010, the predominantly rural Northern Louisiana saw a population decline, while Southern Louisiana grew in population, predominantly along the I-10 and I-12 corridors. This reflects a national trend of rural decline in lieu of urban population growth.
“I made a commitment when I ran for Lt. Governor to be the Lt. Governor for all of Louisiana, and that means every community, every town, city, village, everywhere deserves the same attention and the same help as the big cities so I’m very passionate about helping these communities,” Nungesser said.
The International French Bread Festival comes Oct. 7, 2023. The festival brings live Zydeco music, a french bread food competition, a classic car show, food trucks, food vendors, craft vendors, the king and queen of Zydeco dance competition and plenty of fresh french bread. Musical acts include Wayne Singleton and Same ‘Ol 2 Step, Justin Champagne, Mr. Hot Topic, Mario Morales and local Andrew Jackson.
Several local figures appeared in support of the upcoming French Bread Festival including New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt, Iberia Parish Chief Administrative Officer Milton Belanger, Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois, Executive Director of Iberia Parish Visitors and Convention Mike Taratino and of course, Nungesser.
French bread plays an unmistakable piece in Louisiana’s culinary puzzle, matched maybe, by the state’s other most famous carb-lover dish, red beans and rice. Festival organizer, Laura Brown, said she wants the festival to represent the unmistakable importance of French bread to local culture.
“French bread is something that Louisiana takes a big bite in. I’ll tell ya, we put etouffee, frog legs, we put whatever on our French bread,” Brown said.
Nungesser said he wants to use tourism in Louisiana as a foundation for a new infrastructure package to assist smaller communities across the state. Many communities around Louisiana require relatively minor infrastructure projects that would both improve life and further accessibility for tourism.
“There’s so many little projects that little towns never get funded, maybe it’s street lights on the interstate so seniors can find a way into town at night, maybe it’s a turning lane toward a state park. If we can show the value of tourism, maybe we can get some of these smaller projects funded for local communities,” Nungesser said.
Rural communities across the state could capitalize on the urban tourist’s fascination with life in "small” towns, according to Nungesser. Social media promotion is the key to driving fascination and generating engagement with parks and museums of towns throughout the state.
“People want to get off the beaten path. They want to see how we live in these smaller communities, and surely, these communities have special people that really reach out and treat strangers like family,” Nungesser said.
Mayor Bourgeois said he is glad to finally capitalize on Jeanerette’s rich cultural history to promote tourism and develop a stronger economic identity for the region.
“Tourism is certainly one of the great, great assets every community has and we’re tapping in and trying to get Jeanerette growing and showing,” Bourgeois said.
Most minor infrastructure projects found in rural communities require fewer resources and less funding compared to inner-city projects, but Nungesser said the state focuses funding on big cities like New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
“They spend tens of millions of dollars in the big cities but a little bit of money in a community like this could mean the world of difference,” Nungesser said.
District 12 Parish Council member, Lady Brown, presented Nungesser with a poster painted by students from the Jeanerette Senior High School featuring the freshly painted Jeanerette Water Tower and a basket of French bread.
“We offer this masterpiece as a symbol of our commitment to preserving our unique cultural blend and as an expression of our gratitude for your unwavering support of the arts,” Lady Brown said.
At the event's conclusion, Laura Brown presented to Nungesser a photo of his late father, William Nungesser, Sr., who served as the chief of staff during David Treen’s term as governor. The photo depicted Nungesser Sr. along with Brown welcoming foreign dignitaries interested in Louisiana agriculture. At the time, Nungesser Sr. saw fit to grant her the title of Colonel. She said the title helped her get through many checkpoints in many countries throughout Africa. Subsequently, Nungesser presented Brown with the Lt. Governor's Ambassador Certificate for her work in representing both Jeanerette and Louisiana.
Nungesser said he’s glad to have people like Brown directing their passion into projects that uplift communities.
“We are so lucky to have a lady with such love and passion for her community, that’s why I know this will turn out to be a great success because she gets other people excited like me. How do you not fall in love with this place, with people, with this much love and passion for the community?” Nungesser concluded.