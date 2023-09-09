Louisiana Lt. Governor Nungesser supported a renewed focus on local tourism in Iberia Parish at the press conference for the Jeanerette International French Bread Festival.

With a recent decline in rural populations, Lt. Governor Nungesser said he wants to spotlight all of Louisiana, not just its major population areas. Since 2010, the predominantly rural Northern Louisiana saw a population decline, while Southern Louisiana grew in population, predominantly along the I-10 and I-12 corridors. This reflects a national trend of rural decline in lieu of urban population growth.



AIDAN MILFORD / THE DAILY IBERIAN

