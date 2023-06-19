meeting

Rep. Kevin Jensen, R-Sioux Falls, turns to ask a question during a meeting of the South Dakota Senate Appropriations Committee (John Hult photo).

South Dakota lawmakers talked of home invasions and mass shootings when they strengthened self-defense protections in recent years, but the new laws are being used in scenarios that bear little resemblance to those hypotheticals.

Some situations don’t involve firearms, as with the Rapid City man accused of simple assault for taking down a 12-year-old boy on a playground, or the Mobridge man who’d been rude to a female server and knocked out the bar owner who confronted him about it. In both instances, the defendants claimed self-defense and exercised their right to an “immunity hearing” — a new kind of proceeding, created by the updated “stand your ground” laws, that allows those making self-defense claims to ask a judge to drop the charges before a trial commences.

The South Dakota Unified Judicial System has no way to track the number of immunity hearing requests filed in the state since the law creating them took effect on July 1, 2022. Such requests would only appear on court dockets under a generic term like “motions hearing” or “evidentiary hearing.”







