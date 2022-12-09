concern
Buy Now

St. Nicholas provides a variety of services for those in the Lydia and Patoutville areas. 

 THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES THE DAILY IBERIAN

What they do: Based in the Patoutville/Lydia area, the St. Nicholas Social Concern has provided groceries in the southern part of Iberia Parish for the last 50 years to those people in rural areas who are having a hard time getting basic necessities for themselves.

When they’re open: The organization does its grocery distribution on the third Tuesday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.



Tags