What they do: Based in the Patoutville/Lydia area, the St. Nicholas Social Concern has provided groceries in the southern part of Iberia Parish for the last 50 years to those people in rural areas who are having a hard time getting basic necessities for themselves.
When they’re open: The organization does its grocery distribution on the third Tuesday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Where they are: The St. Nicholas Social Concern Distribution Center is located at 3317 Patout Road, Jeanerette. The phone number is 337-369-7510.
Why they need you: St. Nicholas Social Concern garners most of its needed operational funds through programs like Help the Helpers and the FoodNet for Families event. The center services an average 100 to 120 families per month. Most of the group’s in-kind donations come from local schools and Second Harvest Food Bank, which provides most of the food that is distributed.
How to help: If you wish to participate, donations can be dropped off in person at The Daily Iberian’s office, 124 E. Main St., New Iberia, or mailed to:
Help the Helpers, c/o The Daily Iberian, P.O. Box 9290, New Iberia, LA 70562.
All donations received are split evenly among the nine charities that are part of the Help the Helper drive unless the donor specifies that their donation is for a specific group. No matter which organization is the beneficiary, the community as a whole will profit from any generosity.