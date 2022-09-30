St. Nicholas hosting Fall Fest BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Sep 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fall Festival at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia is taking place once again this year, with the event set to take place at the church’s location on Weeks Island Road.The date for the event is Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with plenty of fun for the whole family.Festivities will include games for kids of all ages, a 50-50 raffle, bounce house and much more.A DJ will be on-site for the event as well.A special spaghetti dinner with all the “fixins” will be available for $8. Tickets are available at the church office or by calling 369-7510.A limited number of craft booths are also available. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Event Booth Ticket Highway Fall Festival Nicholas Catholic Church Festivity Office Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian September 30, 2022 23 hrs ago Most Popular New Iberia's Justin Champagne's song with Snoop Dogg drops with video Westgate celebrates Homecoming starting Tuesday It's homecoming week at Loreauville High School “Amazing” Amaaz shines as Westgate roll past St. Martinville 55-20 CHS celebrates homecoming 2022 Winners of the Sugar Cane Festival Art Show Senior Spotlight: Catholic High School dance captain Amelie Anslem Serving Our Schools: New Iberia Police Department's Justin Hebert Acadiana Christian School names school's homecoming court Pedestrian killed in St. Martin Parish, one arrested