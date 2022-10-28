Some Jeanerette residents living in the Fortier Circle area may see a little relief after St. Mary Parish Councilman Craig Mathews inquired about the state of the road at Wednesay’s parish council meeting.
Mathews said that despire recent road work conducted by parish government, there were still several calls and requests he had received from local residents about the possibility of repairing roads in the parish.
“Considering the work done in our parish some folks feel left out because their roads may not have been in the plan to get resurfaced,” Mathews said. “One of those roads is Fortier Circle.”
Chice Administrative Officer Bo LaGrange said he had also received calls about the Jeanerette Road that lies on the St. Mary side of town, and said that he had sent a worker out to see if there was anything the parish could do to alleviate the state of the road.
“I was told we could do some more patching,” LaGrange said.
Although he didn’t receive a price on possible repairs, LaGrange added that there were several other roads that have also received requests for repairs, including Cypremort Road and Irish Bend Road in St. Mary Parish.
After making a request to get estimates for each roach, the prices came back at $2.5 and $1.5 million.
“Those are roads people are on all the time, and we don’t have that money on us at this time,” LaGrange said.
Mathews added that there have been requests from some residents to help alleviate private road infrastructure in the parish as well, and made the point that the parish still cannot afford to repair some of their own public roads.
“These are parish roads that we’ve fallen short in making the investment in and we have people pulling us for private roads,” Mathews said. “We still have some significant gaps in public roads that we cannot fill the need for.”