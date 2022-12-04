The holiday spirit was in full effect Friday evening in downtown St. Martinville as the city’s Main Street program put on its second annual lighting of the Christmas tree.
New Market Street was filled with vendors, food trucks and even Santa Claus as local residents congregated to Evangeline Oak Park to kick off the holidays.
Mayor Jason Willis said he felt good about the turnout of the event. Although this is his first year as mayor, Willis said the event was perfectly in line with his vision for St. Martinville.
“We want people to come here from other towns to see how we celebrate,” Willis said. “That’s part of my vision for the city, showing a St. Martinville we can all be proud of.”
Live music and even a train running through downtown St. Martinville for children were all part of the fun.
Willis gave a special mention to Hilda Chambers, a 99-year-old St. Martinville resident who was chosen to light the Christmas tree following a countdown by the crowd.
A visit from Santa Claus also delighted the children present at the event as he stationed himself near St. Martinville’s Evangeline Oak to hear the Christmas wishes of the crowd of children surrounding him.
The Christmas lighting was the kickoff to several days of events St. Martinville will be hosting. The Kiwanis’ annual Hangin’ on the Bayou Car and Truck Show was held Saturday, which is followed by the St. Martinville Garden Club Tour of Homes that will be held today at 1 p.m.
The events will continue on Dec. 10 during the St. Lucy Festival of Lights at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church, followed by Supper on the Square at St. Martin Square.