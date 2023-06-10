In celebration of 50 years of service to the community, the St. Martin Council on Aging, Inc. will conduct its third annual Gala Extravaganza on Thursday, September 21 at the Cade Community Center, located at 1688 Smede Highway, St. Martinville, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

This event is an opportunity for healthcare providers, civic groups, local businesses, elected officials, and the residents of St. Martin Parish to come together in an effort to celebrate and learn more about the accomplishments and achievements of the SMCOA over the last five decades and to raise community awareness of current services, activities, and events. The attire for the event is black and white.







