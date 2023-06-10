In celebration of 50 years of service to the community, the St. Martin Council on Aging, Inc. will conduct its third annual Gala Extravaganza on Thursday, September 21 at the Cade Community Center, located at 1688 Smede Highway, St. Martinville, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
This event is an opportunity for healthcare providers, civic groups, local businesses, elected officials, and the residents of St. Martin Parish to come together in an effort to celebrate and learn more about the accomplishments and achievements of the SMCOA over the last five decades and to raise community awareness of current services, activities, and events. The attire for the event is black and white.
Ticket prices are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. In addition to the gala, a silent auction will be held. Dinner will be served and a cash bar made available. Musical entertainment will be announced at a later date.
KLFY TV-10’s Darla Montgomery will be the emcee for this event.
Organizers are also seeking sponsors to assist with this event. Sponsorship levels are as follows:
Diamond-$10,000 or greater (full page ad)
Platinum-$7,500 (half page ad)
Gold-$5,000 (1/4 page ad)
Silver-$2,500 (business card)
In addition to ads in the program booklet, sponsors will receive formal recognition and appreciation in local news outlets as well as the agency’s website and social media pages. Sponsorship will also include seating for four people of your choice for your company or organization (sponsorships of $10,000 or greater includes VIP seating for eight people of your choice).
Sponsorship forms can be picked up at the Sydnie Mae Durand Activity Center, located at 391 Cannery Road, Breaux Bridge, or mailed, emailed or faxed by request. For more information regarding sponsorship and tickets, call the SMCOA at 332-3063.