St. James church anniversary

St. James Baptist Church of Weeks Island in Lydia will be celebrating its 122nd year church anniversary on Sunday at noon.

Guest ministers for the occasion will be Rev. Mideate L. C. Derouen of Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Petit Anse and Pleasant Green Baptist Church of Abbeville.

Rev. Derouen is also a first-time author of the fast-selling book "Don't Give Up." The public is invited.