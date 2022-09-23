se

St. Edward Catholic Church will be holding a church fair along with St. Jude. 

 THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES THE DAILY IBERIAN

The St. Edward/St. Jude Church Fair is back this year with a host of activities for members of the community.

The annual event had taken two years off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but will now get going once again on Oct. 15 and 16.



Tags