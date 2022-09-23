The St. Edward/St. Jude Church Fair is back this year with a host of activities for members of the community.
The annual event had taken two years off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but will now get going once again on Oct. 15 and 16.
The fair parade will take place Oct. 15 with the Delahoussaye family, which will be followed by the opening of the fair at 11 a.m. All booths and a DJ will begin at that time as well.
At 1 a.m., gumbo will be served by the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary No. 63. All booths will close at 5:20 p.m., closing the grounds for Mass at 5:30 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m. bingo will begin for event-goers looking to engage in more recreational activity. Prize and money will be part of the bingo activities.
The fair will have activities and games for children and teenagers which will include ponhy rides, face painting, electronic games, fun jumps and a train ride as well as other games.
Food that will be available include fried fish, fried drumettes, frises, funnel cakes, popcorn and sweets.
T-shirts will also be sold for the weekend. Forms for t-shirts can be found at the administrative office.
On Sunday,Mass will take place at 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. at St. Edward as well as 9 a.m. for St. Jude. Barbecue chicken dinner sales will be available at 10:30 a.m.. A raffle drawing will take place at the end of 10:30 a.m. Mass.
Prizes for the raffle include $1,000 for first place, two tickets to a Saints game for second place, $500 for third place, a weekend cabin stay at a Louisiana State park for fourth place, a weekend hotel stay in New Orleans for fifth place, $300 for sixth place, dinner with Father Bernard for up to four people for seventh place and a flat screen television for eighth place.
