Zion Williamson
Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans signs his contract extension

 Layne Murdoch Jr./NBA

There were many happy faces at New Orleans’ Media Day on Monday, but the person who perhaps smiled the most has been given plenty of reasons to maintain a 24/7 grin. Zion Williamson’s boundless joy accompanying his return to the basketball court from injury – along with a lucrative, multi-year contract extension with the Pelicans – was unmistakable.

The 22-year-old described the atmosphere around his team and the start of the 2022-23 season as “amazing, a breath of fresh air. Especially for me, (after) what I went through last season. It’s refreshing to get on the court with the guys. We have a special group.”



