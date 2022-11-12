Kenon
Buy Now

SMSH QB Kaden Zenon (8) was critical of his performance against DeRidder, where the junior completed 7 of 11 passes for 236 yards and two TDs.

 BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN

ST. MARTINVILLE - St. Martinville Senior High quarterback Kaden Zenon is a harsh critic when it comes to evaluating himself.

Although he completed 7 of 11 passes for 236 yards and two TDs in his team's 28-7 Division II non-select playoff win over DeRidder on Thursday, Zenon was disappointed that he didn't complete every pass.



Tags