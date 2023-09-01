DELCAMBRE - The Delcambre Panthers success on the football field over the past couple of season has been mainly due to an extraordinary senior class which refused to give up or give in and fought all the way from opening kickoff to final horn.

But that senior class has graduated and moved on and now head football coach Artie Liuzza and his assistant coaches have a new crop of kids with which to work their Mojo magic, to borrow a phrase from Delcambre's football past.



