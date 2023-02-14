NISH logo

LAFAYETTE - New Iberia Senior High dropped a 59-54 slugfest to St. Thomas More at Brad Boyd's Cajundome Classic on Saturday night, but there were silver linings for coach Chad Pourciau and the Yellow Jackets.

For one, NISH (25-3) led for much of the contest. The Yellow Jackets held a nine-point advantage in the second quarter and were ahead by five points on three occasions in the third quarter.



