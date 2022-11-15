ST. MARTINVILLE - Expectations are high for the New Iberia Senior High boys basketball team, which has a solid nucleus returning for second-year coach Chad Pourciau.

Last season, the Yellow Jackets posted a 29-8 record and landed a No. 4 seed in the Class 5A playoffs. NISH advanced to the quarterfinals where No. 5 Ouachita Parish prevailed by one point.



