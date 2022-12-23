After battling back and forth in the first quarter of their home matchup against St. Martinville, NISH dropped 22 points on the Tigers to take the lead and their tenth consecutive win of the season on Tuesday.
NISH came into the matchup with their confidence sky-high as the No. 1 ranked team in the Division I power rankings.
The Tigers did well to mark NISH’s big man out of the game in the first quarter, holding Wayne Randall-Bashay to just a single point in the opening eight minutes. With a slender 16-14 lead going into the second period, NISH desperately needed to get their offense back on track.
They succeeded in the second quarter, outscoring St. Martinville by 10 to take a commanding lead at halftime.
NISH head coach Chad Pourciau said that his team’s dominant second-quarter performance was down to the energy and speed that they were able to play at.
“The energy was good and the ball was moving,” he said. “We scored in transition and we scored in the half court. We got it every which way in the second quarter. The game was played like we wanted to play it, fast. We played fast and then even when we slowed down, they executed in the halfcourt so it was definitely our type of game in the second quarter.”
NISH continued their dominant display in the third quarter, adding another 17 points to extend their lead to 19 over the Tigers.
St. Martinville timed their comeback well though, sinking several key three pointers in the fourth quarter to draw to within nine points of NISH. Pourciau said that his team slowed down at the wrong moment, something they need to work on going forward.
“I think we had 28 at some point in the third quarter and then it was 20 in the fourth. They made some shots down the stretch but we kind of let up a bit too,” he said. “We have to be better late in the game, a little smarter.”
Despite the late-rally from St. Martinville, NISH’s lead never looked in jeopardy. Pourciau said that he always gets a tough game from the Tigers, but the connections that his team has with St. Martinville makes the game fun.
“They always play us tough and they always have,” Pourciau explained. “It's always a good game. Even when I was at Breaux Bridge with the state title team, St. Martinville has always played real well against us and fought tooth and nail. It's a fun one, they do a great job over there and the schools aren't too far apart.”
Christian Walker led the scoring for the Yellow Jackets with 26 points, including shooting five three-pointers. Walker also made seven out of ten free throws in the fourth quarter.
Wayne Randall-Bashay finished the game with 20 points. Devin Frank (9 points), Austin Delahoussaye (6 points) and Kylan Dugas (6 points) also contributed to the win.
NISH’s senior class has stepped up in a big way this season. Pourciau said that after losing to Ouachita Parish in a one-point heartbreak last year has given his team a new sense of purpose and dedication to success this season.
“Losing the way that we lost, on that free throw at the end after we had fought back from 16 down, I think that fueled those guys heading into this year,” Pourciau said. “Christian (Walker) has been shooting the cover off the ball and J (Jayden Westley) gives us a lot of energy and effort. His role wasn’t as big last year, so he’s filled in nicely. Kylan (Dugas) is a quick, tough guard for anybody. It’s a good group.”
Jayvin Duncan scored 29 points for St. Martinville, including 16 points in the fourth quarter. Harvey Broussard scored 10 points and Jevion Sam scored eight.
NISH hosted Northwest in their final game of the year on Thursday. Full coverage will be available in the Sunday edition of The Daily Iberian.
The Yellow Jackets will return to the court on Jan. 10 when they host Opelousas. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m.