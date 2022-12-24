Christian Walker
Mike Coppage

New Iberia Senior High boys basketball coach Chad Pourciau has been saying that his team needed to face some adversity, and the Yellow Jackets did just that in Thursday's 62-41 win at home over Northwest.

With 6-foot-5 senior Wayne-Randall Bashay sidelined by a knee injury, Christian Walker scored 26 points in the rout.



