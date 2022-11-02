It's impossible to put a value on Laila Sigure's contributions to the New Iberia Senior High volleyball program.
Sigure, a four-year starter, has gotten better each year and so have the Lady Yellow Jackets.
NISH didn't make the playoffs in 2019 or 2020. Last season, the Lady Jackets reached the Division I first round as a No. 31 seed.
Wednesday at 6:00 P.M in Youngsville., No. 21 NISH (22-11) will go for its first postseason win in 10 years when the Lady Jackets take on No. 12 Southside (21-8), and all eyes will be on Sigure.
"I would say she's the be all and end all of our success," NISH coach Ty Babin said. "She's a special kid."
Although opponents are well aware that Sigure is NISH"s offensive mainstay, they struggle to stop the 5-foot-10 middle hitter.
In a district match against Sulphur, the Lady Tors focused on containing Sigure, but she still racked up 21 kills.
"Coming into that match, Sulphur knew that Laila is our star player," Babin said. "They were looking for No. 1 (Sigure) on every play. They game-planned just for her. I think the fact that she had so many kills speaks to her ability to be so effective."
Sigure's leaping ability and powerful kills are some of her best attributes on the volleyball court. She is also a basketball standout who is following in the footsteps of her mother, who played college hoops.
Babin says Sigure could play volleyball or hoops on the next level. Sigure enjoys both sports but prefers volleyball.
"Volleyball has always been my favorite sport," she said. "I like getting kills. I just feel like I'm aggressive at the net."
"A college volleyball coach would get a gem in Laila," Babin said. "She has probably tapped into only a third of her potential. She's been my most consistent starter the past four years, even though she was raw as a freshman with no knowledge of the game. Back then, she didn't know where to go or what to do."
"This year, she has really amped up her ability and willingness."
Sigure, who has collected more than 400 kills with 200-plus digs and more than 60 blocks this season, said her background in basketball, which requires "a dog mentality," set her up for success in volleyball.
When asked about her team's best season in years, Sigure credited the squad's chemistry.
"This has personally been the best relationship we've had team-wise in my four years," she said. "As a team, we have a good connection. We don't argue much. When we do have an argument, we're able to fix any miscommunication."
