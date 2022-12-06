The New Iberia Senior High School boy’s soccer team picked up a win, loss and tie at the Copa Acadiana tournament in Lafayette last weekend.
The Yellow Jackets dropped to Benton in their first game of the tournament, losing 3-1. NISH bounced right back with a 2-2 tie against West Jefferson before battling to a 1-0 victory against H.L. Bourgeois in the final game of the series.
Senior Dawson Derouen scored NISH’s only goal against Benton. Underclassmen John Langlanais and Devin Ayala each added a goal in the tie and senior Juan Ayala scored the winner against H.L. Bourgeois.
In his first year in charge, head coach Hale Trahan has established himself as a capable tactician who can build on the success that NISH experienced in previous seasons. At last year’s Copa Acadiana, the Yellow Jackets lost two games and tied one, finishing the season with a 10-8-3 record before being knocked out of the Division I playoffs by St. Amant.
This year, the expectations are high.
After dropping to Hahnville in the opening game of the season, the Yellow Jackets defeated Terrebonne 1-0 on the road. Heading into the Copa, NISH needed a better performance than last year to keep the momentum going.
Trahan said that despite the tournament record, his team performed well.
“We were in a position to win all three games,” he said. “We had a goal called off for offsides and gave up a late goal against Benton to go down 2-1. I then put everyone up to try to equalize and they got another. West Jefferson equalized with 10 mins left as well. Bourgeois had a goal called off for offside early. We scored right before half, and held on in the second.”