The New Iberia Senior High School boy’s soccer team picked up a win, loss and tie at the Copa Acadiana tournament in Lafayette last weekend.

The Yellow Jackets dropped to Benton in their first game of the tournament, losing 3-1. NISH bounced right back with a 2-2 tie against West Jefferson before battling to a 1-0 victory against H.L. Bourgeois in the final game of the series.



